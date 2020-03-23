MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) is hosting the 43rd Annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” dinner on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Lewis & Clark Community College-Commons. As part of this annual celebration, MCUL recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pay tribute to emerging young leaders.

Twelve (12) area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.



2020 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:



Nicole Lowe – Alton High School



Jordyn Hamilton - Alton Middle School



Mary Jae Kirby - Civic Memorial High School



Sydney Malone – Edwardsville High School



Kirk Bradley - Liberty Middle School



Chase Chrenka - Lincoln Middle School



Kourtney Belford - Madison High School



Diego Butron – Marquette Catholic High School



Adam Coles – Roxana High School



Evan Wells – Roxana Junior High School



Jae Lynne Shotwell – Trimpe Middle School



Travion Withers – Venice Elementary School



The Community Service Awards and Chairman's Award will also be awarded during the annual celebration. Community Service honorees include Fire Chief Jesse Jemison, Kristie Baumgartner and TorHoerman Law will be recognized for their exemplary service to the community. The Chairman's Award honorees are Dr. Dale T. and Dr. Linda T. Chapman for their outstanding contribution and dedicated service in the field of education to the community.



Entertainment will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are on sale now for $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. To purchase tickets to the 43rd Annual Dinner, call (618) 463-1906.



About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.









