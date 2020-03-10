MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) is hosting the 43rd Annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” dinner on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Lewis & Clark Community College

Commons. As part of this annual celebration, MCUL recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pay tribute to emerging young leaders.







Twelve (12) area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.







2020 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:



Nicole Lowe – Alton High School







Jordyn Hamilton - Alton Middle School







Mary Jae Kirby - Civic Memorial High School







Sydney Malone – Edwardsville High School







Kirk Bradley - Liberty Middle School







Chase Chrenka - Lincoln Middle School







Kourtney Belford - Madison High School







Diego Butron – Marquette Catholic High School







Adam Coles – Roxana High School







Evan Wells – Roxana Junior High School







Jae Lynne Shotwell – Trimpe Middle School







Travion Withers – Venice Elementary School











The Community Service Awards and Chairman's Award will also be awarded during the annual celebration. Community Service honorees include Fire Chief Jesse Jemison, Kristie Baumgartner and TorHoerman Law will be recognized for their exemplary service to the community. The Chairman's Award honorees are Dr. Dale T. and Dr. Linda T. Chapman for their outstanding contribution and dedicated service in the field of education to the community.







Entertainment will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are on sale now for $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. To purchase tickets to the 43rd Annual Dinner, call (618) 463-1906.







About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.



















