PONTOON BEACH - On Sunday, February 5, Madison County Transit (MCT) is implementing its winter service change. Thanks to aggressive recruitment efforts by Agency for Community Transit (ACT), and changes to the composition of driver rosters, MCT was able to forego the reductions that were previously proposed due to the labor shortage, and even extend select routes with additional evening trips.

“We’re incredibly grateful that we have the energetic and dedicated workforce to keep our buses on the road and to continue providing critical transportation services each day,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “The service cuts that were initially proposed due to the driver shortage would have been detrimental to thousands of Madison County residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A summary of the changes, effective Sunday, February 5, 2023, is listed below. For detailed schedule information visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636), or e-mail info@mct.org.

ROUTE CHANGES:

#4 Madison-Edwardsville: Increase weekday service span until 9:46 p.m. to accommodate SIUE and SWIC evening classes.

Increase weekday service span until 9:46 p.m. to accommodate SIUE and SWIC evening classes. #6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach: Extend all trips to Wood River Schnucks on IL-143.

Extend all trips to Wood River Schnucks on IL-143. #9 Washington Shuttle: Reinstate service to Skyline Towers senior living facility in Alton.

Reinstate service to Skyline Towers senior living facility in Alton. #10 State and Elm Shuttle: Eliminate service to Bachman Lane group home due to lack of demand. Create an additional trip to Lewis and Clark Community College.

Eliminate service to Bachman Lane group home due to lack of demand. Create an additional trip to Lewis and Clark Community College. #13 Troy-Glen Carbon: Serve Cambridge House and Liberty Village on IL-162 on every trip.

Serve Cambridge House and Liberty Village on IL-162 on every trip. #20X Gateway Commerce Center Express: Adjust running times for schedule accuracy.

Adjust running times for schedule accuracy. #23 Gateway Commerce Center Shuttle: Discontinue route due to low ridership. Service is still available on the #20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach.

Despite the recent recruitment successes, additional drivers are still needed to prevent future service disruption and reductions. ACT is always seeking friendly, customer-oriented professionals to drive MCT’s green and white buses. No experience is needed as all training is provided. ACT drivers start at $19.00 / hour with an increase upon completion of a probationary period. Full-time work is available upon hire, as well as health and 401(k) benefits. ACT positions that are in the highest demand, such as drivers, fuelers, cleaners, and mechanics qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus. For a list of all open positions and their descriptions, or to apply online, visit www.ACTinfo.org/jobs. ACT is a drug-free workplace and an equal-opportunity employer.

More like this: