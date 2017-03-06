GRANITE CITY - In an effort to gather public comments about proposed upcoming service changes, Madison County Transit (MCT) will host a series of open house-style public meetings this month.

At the meetings, staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record all comments. The proposed changes affect two areas: Alton and Highland. Highlights of the proposed changes in Alton include: adjusting routes to serve the new High Speed Rail Station and improve connectivity to Lewis & Clark Community College. For Highland, MCT will be seeking comment on the reduction of service on an unproductive segment between Highland and Troy as well as a plan to re-route shuttle service in Highland. If approved, the changes would take effect in August, 2017.

Times, dates and locations of the public meetings are listed below:

Highland City Hall, March 14, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tri-Township Park Community Center, March 14, 2017, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

MCT Alton Station, March 16, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MCT Wood River, March 16, 2017, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to view the proposal, a summary of the proposed changes along with maps and schedules is available online at www.mct.org. Comments can be e-mailed to info@mct.org or sent to: Madison County Transit, c/o August Service Change, One Transit Way, PO Box 7500, Granite City, IL 62040. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017, to be considered.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 130 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

