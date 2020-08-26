TROY - This past Friday, August 21, Madison County Transit (MCT) conducted a ribbon cutting and held a brief photo op for the newly constructed concrete sidewalk which runs along Troy-O’Fallon Road from the MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot on US 40 to Turtle Creek Road in Troy. The concrete sidewalk is 850 feet long and 8 feet wide. A 2-foot wide, brick-stamped concrete border is also being constructed along the curb. The brick pattern of stamped concrete matches the existing red brick pattern along Troy’s Main Street.

Work on this project consisted of clearing, removals, earthwork, aggregate base, PCC sidewalk, PCC driveway, ADA ramps, culverts, drainage structures, pavement marking, seeding, and pedestrian signal work. ADA ramps and ped signals with push buttons were constructed to allow pedestrians to cross US 40.

The project was awarded to the low bidder Hanks Excavation and Landscaping, Inc. located in Belleville for $176,520.11. The project was funded 100% by MCT and construction began June 1, 2020. The new sidewalk provides safe bicycle and pedestrian access from the Turtle Creek subdivision (more than 350 homes) to the MCT Troy Park & Ride lot and Downtown Troy. The MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot is also connected to a 0.6 mile MCT bike trail that runs along US 40 to Spring Valley Road. Thanks to an Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources (IDNR) grant, MCT will be extending this trail an additional 4,300 feet to Formosa Road in the near future.

“On behalf of MCT, I’d like to acknowledge our staff, the MCT Board of Trustees, Mayor Adomite and the City of Troy, Anderson Hospital, and the crew at Hank’s Excavating, all of whom helped make this project happen,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Thanks to their efforts, hundreds of residents will have a safe way to cross US 40, access the MCT Park & Ride lot, and connect to the MCT Trails system.”

MCT’s Troy Park & Ride facility was completed in 2017 and is served by the following MCT bus routes: the #14X Highland -Troy Express offering express service to and from Downtown St. Louis, the #13X Highland – SIUE Express offering express service to and from the SIUE campus, and the #13 Troy – Glen Carbon offering shuttle service through Troy, Maryville, and Glen Carbon. For more information on MCT bus routes and schedules, visit www.mct.org, e-mail info@mct.org or call 618-797-4636 (INFO).

In addition to operating the fixed-route bus system, the Runabout service for elderly and disabled residents, and the regional rideshare program, MCT has developed and maintains 135 miles of scenic MCT Trails bikeways.

