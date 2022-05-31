MCT Muny Express Returns This Summer

PONTOON BEACH - “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down,” and a relaxing ride on an air-conditioned bus improves a trip to the Muny “in the most delightful way!” Madison County Transit (MCT) is pleased to announce that it will once again operate the MCT Muny Express to every Friday night performance at the magical Muny in Forest Park, offering the best way to access “all that jazz” at this classic St. Louis summertime venue. This fast and affordable express bus service, from 13 convenient Madison County locations, drops passengers off and picks them up right in front of the Muny, so patrons won’t miss a note of their favorite showstoppers. The curtain rises on the 2022 Muny season with “Chicago,” on Friday, June 17 and continues with classic musicals such as: “Camelot,” “Mary Poppins,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Color Purple,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Eliminate the hassle of driving to St. Louis and finding a place to park. The MCT Muny Express is $5 for a round-trip pass for adults. One-way trips are $3.00 for adults, and $1.50 each way for seniors (65 and up), and individuals with disabilities. Children under 5 ride free. MCT will pick up passengers from the following convenient Madison County locations. In the Riverbend area: Alton Square Mall, Best Western Premier Hotel, MCT Eastgate Park & Ride, MCT Wood River Station, and MCT River’s Edge Park & Ride. The Edwardsville area: MCT Edwardsville Station, MCT Leclaire Park & Ride, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville IDOT Park and Ride lot, and Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. And in the Highland area: MCT Highland Park & Ride, St. Jacob Park & Ride, and MCT Troy Park & Ride.

Muny Express buses arrive approximately 30 minutes prior to the show and depart from the same locations in front of the Muny, 20 minutes after the show. Groups are welcome but are encouraged to call MCT in advance at 618-797-INFO (4636) to guarantee seating. For details on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service, visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

