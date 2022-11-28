PONTOON BEACH - After the success of last year’s inaugural run, the Madison County Transit (MCT) “Holiday Buses” will be back on the streets this December. In the spirit of giving, MCT is surprising riders with the gift of free public bus rides for passengers who happen to board an MCT “Holiday Bus” throughout the month of December. Beginning December 1, and lasting until December 31, MCT will be deploying the “Holiday Bus” on three MCT buses of varying sizes throughout Madison County each day. Passengers will know they’re boarding a “Holiday Bus” when they discover that the farebox has been festively wrapped as a present, representing the gift of a free ride. Additional festive decorations have also been merrily added to the buses as well.

A “Holiday Bus” will be randomly assigned to three different runs every day in December in hopes of spreading a bit of holiday cheer to as many riders as possible throughout the service area.

“In 2021, more than 3,300 passengers were given the gift of a free ride on “The Holiday Bus.” I’m grateful to the MCT Board of Trustees for their continued support of this program as it offers a fun way to thank our riders for their loyalty and support,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Our drivers, who are already goodwill ambassadors year-round, enjoy the opportunity to spread a little extra holiday cheer!”

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis, and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door-to-door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

