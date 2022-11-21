VENICE - In an effort to facilitate the development of police bicycle patrol programs in Madison County municipalities, MCT donated RECON Interceptor Power Bicycles to the City of Venice Police Department at its Board Meeting on Thursday, November 17.

The new ruggedized bikes will allow officers to patrol both the streets and neighborhoods of Venice as well as the MCT Trails. Since police officers in uniform ride MCT fixed-route buses for free, and all MCT buses are equipped with bike racks, officers can take advantage of the bike & bus program to travel throughout the community as well.

In the last five years, MCT has donated patrol bicycles to police departments in Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville, Highland, Troy, and South Roxana.

RECON is a law enforcement ebike company specializing in patrol bikes. The all-terrain bicycles donated to the City of Venice have a heavy-duty frame and durable, puncture-resistant 4-inch tires. Each bike contains a 1000-watt mid-drive motor for optimal speed and hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power. Complete with emergency police lights, sirens and a police bag, these bicycles were designed with public safety patrol in mind.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door-to-door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

