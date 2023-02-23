EDWARDSVILLE - In a continued effort to facilitate the development of bicycle patrol programs in Madison County, Madison County Transit (MCT) donated RECON Interceptor Power Bicycles to the police department at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and the campus safety office at Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) before the Thursday, February 23, MCT Board Meeting.

The new ruggedized bikes will allow employees at the university and college to patrol the campuses and nearby trails. In the last five years, MCT has donated similar patrol bicycles to police departments in Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville, Highland, Troy, South Roxana, and Venice.

Article continues after sponsor message

RECON is a law enforcement ebike company specializing in patrol bikes. The all-terrain bicycles donated to SIUE and LCCC have a heavy-duty frame and durable, puncture-resistant 4-inch tires. Each bike contains a 1000-watt mid-drive motor for optimal speed and hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power. Complete with emergency police lights, sirens, and a police bag, these bicycles were designed with public safety patrol in mind.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door-to-door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: