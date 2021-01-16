EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Transit has donated police patrol bicycles to South Roxana and Troy Police Departments.

MCT made these comments: "In an effort to facilitate the development of police bicycle patrol programs in Madison County municipalities, MCT is donating iForce police bicycles to the Troy and South Roxana Police Departments. The program will allow officers to patrol both the streets and neighborhoods of Troy and South Roxana as well as the MCT Trails. Since police officers in uniform ride MCT fixed-route buses for free, and all MCT buses are equipped with bike racks, officers can take advantage of the bike & bus program to travel throughout the community."

South Roxana Mayor Barb Overton said she was looking forward to the new patrol bicycle assisting the village in strengthening relationships with the public.

South Roxana City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles was ecstatic over the police patrol bicycle acquisition.

"It is fantastic," Chief Coles said. "S.J. Morrison of MCT spearheaded the donation S.J. has always been supportive of the village. He donated a van that we have used extensively before. I think people will be more likely to talk to us if they see us out on patrol with a bicycle in the spring and summer. I am going to try it myself this spring and see how it works."

City of Troy Mayor, Al Adomite, said there are a series of new trail and trail extensions planned for the near future in the Troy area, so it is a timely donation.

"The Troy Police Department is always looking for new ways to connect with the community and is eager to use the bikes to do so," Adomite said. "Likewise, in the last five years, MCT has donated patrol bicycles to police departments in Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville, and Highland."

The specs on the bikes are as follows: The mountain-bike style bicycles have been custom designed by iForce, a U.S. company that manufactures patrol bicycles exclusively. Each bicycle is equipped with “thumb-switch controlled” vehicle-grade sirens, public address speakers and flashing LED lights. The bikes are designed and manufactured for heavy-duty law enforcement use, complete with puncture-resistant Kevlar tires, an adjustable air shock and mechanical disc brakes for greater stopping power.

A fact sometimes well known, in addition to operating its fixed-route bus system, the Runabout service, and the regional rideshare program, MCT has developed and maintains more than 135 miles of bikeways known as the MCT Trails.

