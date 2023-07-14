MADISON COUNTY - In an effort to encourage law enforcement bicycle patrols on the MCT Trails, Madison County Transit (MCT) donated two RECON Interceptor battery-powered bicycles to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 13. The new ruggedized bikes will allow Sheriff’s Office employees to patrol the MCT Trails as well as other unincorporated areas of Madison County.

In the last five years, MCT has donated patrol bicycles to police departments in Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville, Highland, Troy, South Roxana, and Venice, as well as to campus safety officers at SIUE and Lewis & Clark Community College.

RECON is a law enforcement electric bike company specializing in patrol bicycles. The all-terrain bicycles donated to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have a heavy-duty frame and durable, puncture-resistant 4-inch tires. Each bike contains a 1000-watt mid-drive motor for optimal speed and hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power. Complete with emergency police lights, sirens, and a police bag, these bicycles were designed with public safety patrol in mind.

