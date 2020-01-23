GRANITE CITY - Madison County Transit (MCT) will make changes to several routes at its February Service Change to improve schedule reliability and give passengers better access to area jobs and retail.

Madison County residents who ride an MCT Express bus and work in downtown St. Louis will see a minor route adjustment to accommodate riders west of Jefferson Avenue. MCT will also add several evening trips into Eastgate Plaza in East Alton as well as begin serving the new World Wide Technology facility in Gateway Commerce Center. These route and schedule adjustments are a part of MCT’s February service change, effective Sunday, February 9, 2020. A summary of changes, by route, are listed below:

EXPRESS ROUTES #1X, #5, #14X, #16X

· All MCT Express routes in downtown St. Louis will be re-routed to a new stop in front of Wells Fargo, located at Market & Ewing. The same stop will be used for both morning and afternoon service.

· The stop at Jefferson & Pine will be discontinued. A new stop will be placed on Market in front of Jefferson Bank for morning service. A new afternoon stop will be placed on Olive at Jefferson.

· Reverse routing on the 16X morning trips will be eliminated. Those traveling to Madison County from St. Louis in the morning can board at any of the normal morning bus stops.

· Due to this change, there may be an adjustment in pick-up and drop-off times at other stops along the route. While these changes are minimal, be sure to review the new schedules at www.mct.org

#1 RIVERBEND

· Six weekday, evening trips (three northbound, three southbound) will be re-routed to Eastgate Plaza to better serve the businesses within the complex.

#5 TRI-CITY REGIONAL

· Schedule adjustment after 7 PM between Emerson Park and 5th & Canal for better MetroLink connectivity.

#17 COUGAR SHUTTLE

· Additional Weekday Academic trip at 6:45 AM from Cougar Village to Peck Hall.

#20 GRANITE CITY-PONTOON BEACH SHUTTLE

· Route extended to World Wide Technology in Gateway Commerce Center.

· All southbound trips beginning at Dial will be adjusted from :13/:43 after to :17/:47 after.

For specific schedule details, new timetables are posted online at www.mct.org and will be available at MCT Stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), visit www.mct.org, or e-mail info@mct.org.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complimentary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 130 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

