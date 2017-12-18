McKee's 33 points leads McGivney to 51-33 win over North Greene girls Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 51, NORTH GREENE 44: Anna McKee's 33 points helped McGivney Catholic to a 51-44 win over North Greene in White Hall Saturday; the Griffins improved to 6-6 on the year with the win. Article continues after sponsor message Macy Hoppes had six points for McGivney in the win, while Lakeleight Brown led the Spartans with 23 points on the day. McGivney hosts Valmeyer at 6 p.m. Friday before taking a holiday break; the Griffins return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 against Metro East Lutheran. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending