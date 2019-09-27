MARYVILLE - Anna McKee posted 10 kills to lead Father McGivney Catholic to a 25-22, 25-22 girls volleyball win over East Alton Wood River on Thursday at Father McGivney.

Macy Hoppes had 14 digs. Mariah Starnes and Madison Webb had seven and six kills respectively.

East Alton-Wood River was led by Leigh Ann Nottke with 12 assists, 1 ace and 23 digs. Jillian Barber, Audrey Robinson and Kate Baskin each had three kills. Zenn Wilson had 24 digs and Kendall Moore 13 digs for the Oilers.

