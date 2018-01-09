GLEN CARBON – McGivney Catholic found a way to pull out a winner in a close game Monday night, getting a three-point shot from Anna McKee with 1:44 to go that proved to be the game winner as the Griffins got past East Alton-Wood River 33-28 at McGivney's gym. The win put McGIvney at 8-8 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 6-11.

“They went on a little bit of a downward spiral there in the third quarter (when the Oilers had a five-point burst that tied the game), but they were able to respond in the fourth,” said Griffin coach Jeff Oller.

“That was huge,” Oller said of McKee's game-winner. “It was neck-and-neck up to that points, not that really separated us, but it changed the game.

“Defensively, we played pretty well – holding a team to that many points (28) is pretty solid – but offensively, we were a little impatient; we were forcing some things plus turnovers. We were able to figure out a way to win.”

“We didn't play very well the first half,” said Oiler coach Joe Parmentier said, “but we competed the second half; we're a very young ball club (the Oiler roster has no seniors on it this year) – the last two or three minutes of the game, our youth showed. We were down three for such a long time and we forced some shots and turnovers, but that's what happens when you have a young ball club.

“That's the way it goes; I'm very proud of how they played, they played hard, they did the best to their abilities and the ball didn't go in the hole for us.”

The Oilers came into Monday's game after defeating backyard rival Roxana. “We just got done beating Roxana and coming here – it's a tough place to play,” Parmentier said. “The crowd's loud and it's very exciting here – the crowd got into it – and it was a well-called game; I've got no complaints.”

The game got off to a very slow start – McGivney held a 2-0 lead through most of the opening quarter before the Oilers got their first score with under a minute left in the period to go into the first break even. Things picked up in the second quarter as the Griffins got out to a lead, only to see the Oilers pull close before the period ended with McGivney holding a 17-14 lead.

McGivney built a bit of a lead in the opening stages of the third, using scores from Madison Webb and McKee to get out to a 22-17 lead; a pair of Kayla Brantley free throws cut the Griffin led to 22-19 with 4:22 left in the period, and it stayed that way until the closing stages of the third before a Brantley three-ball pulled EAWR even with 33.6 seconds left; moments later, LeighAnn Nottke then stole the ball from a McGivney player and drove in for a lay-up that put the Oilers ahead 24-22 going into the final quarter.

Things stayed close in the entire final period, neither team able to open up a lead before McKee drained what proved to be the game-winner with 1:44 to go; a pair of Macy Hoppes free throws with 11.7 seconds left clinched the game for the Griffins.

McKee led the Griffins with a 12-point night, with Webb adding nine points and Caitlyn Pendall adding five on the night; Brantley led the Oilers with nine points, with Taylor Parmentier adding six points and Kate Baskin three.

Next up for the Griffins is a Thursday road trip to Staunton for a 6 p.m. game with the Bulldogs; the Oilers next meet up with Carlinville at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym before a 1 p.m. Saturday home date with Nokomis.

