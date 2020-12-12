GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with Mississippi Valley Blood Donation Center to host a Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 8 in the school.

Anna McKee and Charlize Luehmann, students at FMCHS, chaired the event this year. Anna and Charlize encouraged their fellow students to spread love throughout our community by donating blood to those in need. The blood stays local and helps to support patients in need of such right now.

Bobbie Madura, McGivney Student Services Director explains, “This blood drive not only helps the community with blood reserves but also helps the FMCHS Chapter of the NHS contribute funds to different charitable functions within the school. This event allows our students, staff, and supporters to further our mission of serving the Culture of Life, through blood donation.”

