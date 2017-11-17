McKay NAPA Auto Parts has marked its 80th year in style this year, continuing to reach out and assist its area communities in many ways.

McKay NAPA Auto Parts, with its 20 Central and Midwest Illinois locations, raised another huge benefit in 2017 for the Illinois Chapter of Make-A-Wish.

McKay, the Family Owned & Operated Corporation since 1937, once again held a variety of fundraisers throughout this year culminating with their top number raised of $64,026.04 at the conclusion of the company’s 12th Annual Tool & Equipment Show in Staunton, held in October at The Crystal Ballroom.

McKay President Earl Flack proudly announced the amount made possible by thanking McKay Customers, Friends, and Business Associates; NAPA reps; McKay employees, and corporate owners. Local Make-A-Wish teen, Grace Hassard, 14, from Staunton, was welcomed to the evening festivities, and invited to speak. She was accompanied by her mother, Jerilyn, and father, Bart, and brother, Brylie. Grace was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009, and underwent chemo and radiation. McKay NAPA sent her on her ‘Wish’ trip in 2011 to Disney World, along with her family, when her health was good enough to go. McKay NAPA was able to grant wishes to 11 children on the funds they were able to raise with everyone’s help in 2016.

The McKay NAPA Auto Parts drawing for the Customized Ford Bronco Cart Raffle winning ticket was held towards the end of the Tool & Equipment Show evening. Tickets for the two-seat cart with its custom paint job; lift kit; custom wheels and tires; and LED Light Bar were sold a cost of $10 for nine months. The winner was Cathy Cheney, of New Baden, IL. She was contacted, and along with her husband, awarded the Custom Ford Bronco the following week at the McKay Headquarters in Litchfield.

Another highlight of that evening was a Make-A-Wish benefit auction of Custom Pedal Cars and Tractors. These vehicles were designed, created and donated by several McKay NAPA Customers and staff: Terry Arnold, Virden, McKay PBE Specialist; Cross Auto Body, Edwardsville; Auto Tech, Gary Tebbe, Highland; Herman’s Garage, Divernon; Kaskaskia College, Automotive Parts Management, Centralia; Country Classic Cars, Mike Koniak, Staunton; Ed Hammann, Carlinville, VP McKay NAPA; and Bill Miller, Carlinville, Illini Grain. The huge 19th annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts / Make-A-Wish Golf Benefit was held once again in August, bringing in over $25,000 from attendees; and many private and business donors who gifted great items once again for the live and silent auctions.

The 2017 check will be presented to Make-A-Wish Volunteers in early December. All of the funds will be used to sponsor ‘Wishes’ for local children, in and around the area communities where the McKay NAPA Auto Parts 20 stores are located: Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City / North, Granite City / South Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

