STAUNTON - Mid and Southwestern Illinois McKay NAPA Auto Parts concluded their 2016 Benefit for Make-A-Wish Illinois on October 6th at their 11th Annual Tool & Equipment Show. The event was held at Staunton’s Crystal Ballroom, Staunton, IL. This year’s total of $68,676.99 topped all previous amounts! The funds came together through the diligent efforts of McKay Customers, Friend and Business Associates; NAPA Reps; McKay Outside Salespersons; Managers and Employees of all 20 McKay NAPA store locations; Office and Warehouse Employees; plus McKay Corporate Owners.

That evening as a long time large sponsor of Make-A-Wish, McKay NAPA hosted a ‘Meet & Greet’ with racer Tommy Johnson, the NHRA Funny Car Driver, who also drives the Make-A-Wish race car. He provided autographs for guests. Folks also made donations for Make-A-Wish t-shirts which Mr. Johnson signed. During the evening, custom designed pedal cars, and a tractor, were graciously donated by talented Kaskaskia College Automotive students, and professional body shop customers and associates of McKay’s, to be auctioned off to raise money for Make-A-Wish. That event raised $7,100 on its own.

At 8:30 that night, McKay NAPA raffled the Custom Liberator Club Car DS, with its ‘Jeep’ customized body and paint job, Bluetooth Stereo, Lift Kit, Light Bar, Custom Wheels & Tires, etc. They had been selling $10 tickets for the golf cart since spring. Little Jack, 7, a local ‘Wish’ child, and Thomas, 8 years old, another area ‘Wish’ child were able to attend that evening with their mothers. When the time came to draw the winner, Jack pulled the ticket, assisted by Tommy Johnson. The ticket of John Bender, Litchfield, was drawn! He had purchased multiple tickets to assist Make-A-Wish. Mr. Bender happened to be in the crowed building at the time his name was drawn by Jack.

Ill children’s wishes cost about $6,000 each, and the McKay NAPA Family wants to continue to provide as many wishes as they can for local children surrounding the 20 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores’ communities. Proudly, the total McKay NAPA has raised for Make-A-Wish in the past 13 years is $353,373.99! As Make-A-Wish Illinois says… ”We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.”

The 20 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores are located in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City / North, Granite City / South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

