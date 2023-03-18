GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic basketball player Mary Harkins has signed a letter of intent to play for Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Harkins has been a varsity player all four years for the Griffins and was part of a highly successful team in 2022-2023, one of the area's best.

Harkins had eight three-pointers to break a school record in a game this season for the Griffins.

Mary said she has loved playing for McGivney throughout her high school career.

"It has been a great experience playing on varsity all four years," she said. "It is something I will never forget and such a key experience for me. I wouldn't be where I am without the influence of my coaches and teammates. They are the ones who made me better and without them, this wouldn't be possible."

She said she plans to study psychology at Central College.

"I am excited about going there," she said of the school. "I have met some of the girls on the team in overnight experiences. My roommate also will play basketball."

Father McGivney Athletic Director/Head Girls Basketball Coach Jeff Oller praised Harkins for her solid efforts all season and said she was a key member of the Griffins for each of the four years. He also said he expects her to be an outstanding player in college and that he is so proud of her accomplishments.

Harkins added that she has had significant support at McGivney from both academics and athletics.

"Many of my friends at school came to every game," she said. "They knew how important basketball is to me and that meant a lot."

