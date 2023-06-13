GLEN CARBON - The Illinois High School Association announced the Class 1A and 2A All-State baseball teams over the weekend.

Most notably, Father McGivney senior pitcher Gabe Smith was named to the Class 2A team.

Smith, an Ole Miss commit, was the Griffins' ace. After seven starts he had a 6-1 record, the one loss being the final game of the season, a 6-3 loss to Columbia in the Sectional Finals.

He ended the season on a 1.94 ERA and a team-high 60 strikeouts.

When not on the mound, Smith played at first base with a .927 fielding percentage.

He was also one of the team's biggest bats. With a batting average of .439 and an on-base percentage of .556, he was a constant threat at the plate.

Through 98 at bats, he had 43 hits and a team-high eight homers good for 47 RBIs.

The Griffins finished the season with a 37-2 record.

Smith wasn't the only local player to earn All-State honors. Below are all the area players that made the lists.

Class 1A Kameron Hanvey - Senior P/C/1B - Gibault Catholic

Nolan Turner - Junior SS - Jacksonville Routt Catholic

Class 2A Luke Issacs - Senior 2B - Freeburg

Kamryn Link - Senior P/LF - Gillespie

Chase Lewis - Senior P/SS - Breese Central

Trey Reiburg - Senior P/3B - Nashville

Dom Voegele - Senior P/SS - Columbia

