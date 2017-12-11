McGivney and Brussels in action at the North Greene Spartan Classic. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHITE HALL - Father McGivney Catholic dominated Brussels on Friday night in the North Greene Spartan Classic Tournament at White Hall 59-32.

McGivney rolled to a 29-12 halftime lead on Brussels and went on to win the seventh-place game of the North Greene Spartan Classic tournament in White Hall Friday night. The Griffins improved to 4-5 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 1-3.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alex Loffler led the way for McGivney with 18 points, with Dan Jones adding 15 and Logan Shumate nine.

The Griffins are at Trenton Wesclin for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game before hosting East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in their home opener.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Saturday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 Scoreboard
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 19, 2025
2 days ago
Play It Again Sports Prep Roundup - Friday, Sept. 12-Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Sep 15, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Aug. 25, 2025
Aug 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - May 19, 2025
May 20, 2025

 