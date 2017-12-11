McGivney improves to 4-5 with win in North Greene Spartan Classic Tourney over Brussels
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHITE HALL - Father McGivney Catholic dominated Brussels on Friday night in the North Greene Spartan Classic Tournament at White Hall 59-32.
McGivney rolled to a 29-12 halftime lead on Brussels and went on to win the seventh-place game of the North Greene Spartan Classic tournament in White Hall Friday night. The Griffins improved to 4-5 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 1-3.
Alex Loffler led the way for McGivney with 18 points, with Dan Jones adding 15 and Logan Shumate nine.
The Griffins are at Trenton Wesclin for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game before hosting East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in their home opener.
More like this: