BETHALTO – Area girl’s track and field teams participated in the Madison County Championships (Small Schools) Monday afternoon at Hauser Field behind Civic Memorial High School.

The meet saw the hosts CM, Marquette Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Father McGivney, Metro-East Lutheran, and Madison.

McGivney came in first as a team with 127 points followed by CM (120), Marquette (109), EAWR (75), Roxana (63), Madison (44), and MEL (11).

Beginning with field events, sophomore Mia Range took first in the high jump for the Griffins with a mark of 1.52m. In second was Marquette senior Grace Sechrest (1.47m).

Sechrest took second in both the long jump (4.68m) and the triple jump (9.29m). Beating her in both events was teammate and senior Sammy Hentrich with a 5.00m mark in the long jump and 10.17m in the triple.

McGivney junior Sami Oller won both the shot put (8.90m) and discus (26.64m). Freshman teammate Zoe Oller took second in the shot put with a mark of 8.31 meters while EAWR senior Kennadi Suttles and EAWR sophomore Milla Legette tied for third (8.01m).

Rounding out the discuss, CM senior Oliva Goodman was second (25.99m), Legette was third (25.72m), and Zoe Oller was fourth (25.20).

Moving into relays, McGivney’s combination of junior Kaitlyn Hatley along with sophomores Jamie Cummins, Caroline Rakers, and Elena Rybak won the 4x800m with a time of 10:28,59. Marquette took second (11:13.35) and CM took third (11:31.78).

Madison ran away in the 4x100m with a time of 51.87 seconds. EAWR came second (54.10), Roxana third (54.30), Marquette fourth (55.10), CM fifth (55.12), and McGivney sixth (1:02.21).

Madison also won the 4x200m in 1:53.27. McGivney’s group of sophomores Mia Range, Sabrina Ivnik, Lilly Gilbertson, and Rakers took second in 1:55.94. EAWR was third (1:58.02), Marquette fourth (1:59.86), Roxana fifth (2:03.09), and CM sixth (2:04.05).

The same McGivney group that won the 4x800m also won the 4x400m. Hatley, Cummins, Rakers, and Rybak (in the same order) ran first with a time of 4:15.37. CM’s set of juniors Bella Hannaford and Lauren Vaughn as well as seniors Alyssa Mann and Hannah Meiser came second at 4:22.70. Marquette took third (4:43.62) and Roxana fourth (5:06.45).

The mile was a two-horse race that saw Rybak win with a time of 5:02.45 and Meisier finish second at 5:18.48. Roxana senior Riley Dyle took third (5:48.80), CM junior Riley Quick fourth (5:53.79), Marquette junior Katie Johnson fifth (6:13.94), Roxana senior Zoey Losch sixth (7:01.94), and Marquette Freshman Isabell Downey seventh (7:39.39).

Doyle went on to win the two-mile with a time of 12:07.81 followed by Quick in second (13.19.65), and Losch in third (13:41.21).

EAWR freshman Gina Traux was first in both the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles with times of 16.89 and 49.49 respectively.

CM freshman Kaylee Shields finished second in the 100m hurdles (19.24) followed by Roxana sophomore Riley Lohman in third (20.10) and EAWR senior Mary Nguyen in fourth (20.23).

Rounding out the 300m hurdles was Marquette’s Hentrich in second (52.31), Shields in third (58.15), Nguyen in fourth (1:00.75), Lohman in fifth (1:02.31), and CM Senior Kayla Coffman in sixth (1:03.52).

McGivney’s Gilbertson won the 100m and 200m races with times of 12.89 and 26.13 respectively. Madison freshman Bre’anna Kelly took second in both events (13.04 and 27.31), while EAWR junior Jessica Brown was third in the 100m (13.17) and Hentrich was third in the 200m (27.37).

McGivney’s Hatley won the 400m with a time of 59.68 followed by CM’s Hannaford in second (1:02.91) and CM junior Lauren Vaughn in third (1:03.89).

In the 800m, Cummins won for the Griffins and was in at 2:29.56. Marquette junior Ava Certa was second (2:37.71), CM’s Mann took third (2:39.00), and CM junior Charly Bellenca was fourth (2:47.52).

The Griffins used nine first-place finishes, good for 10 points each, to help capture the Madison County small schools meet.

