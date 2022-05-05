ALTON - The relay teams of Father McGivney Catholic's girls' track team swept the four races, while the Griffins placed very well in the other events in going on to the first-ever Gateway Metro Conference meet title as the meet was held Wednesday evening at Alton's Public School Stadium. The Explorers' Sammy Hentrich was an individual standout, capturing first place in the long jump with a career-best, the 200 and the 300 hurdles.

The Griffins won with a score of 172 points, with Marquette Catholic second at 142 points, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was third with 60 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fourth with 42 points and Bunker Hill came in fifth with 26 points.

McGivney went one-two in the 100 meters, with Mia Range winning the race at 13.54 seconds and teammate Lilly Gilbertson second at 13.79 seconds. Sammy Hentrich of the Explorers was third at 14.23 seconds, with teammate Kambria Simons fourth at 14.44 seconds and Bunker Hill's Aizhan Amansha fifth at 20.06 seconds. In the 200 meters, Hentrich won with a time of 27.92 seconds, with Range second at 27.96 seconds, McGivney's Amelia Beltramae was third at 30.35 seconds, fourth place went to Makenna Wilkinson of Bunker Hill at 32.02 seconds and Simons was fifth at 32.30 seconds, The winner at 400 meters was Gilbertson at 1:05.03, with teammate Jane Cummins second at 1:09.05, in third place was Abigail Meyer of the Silver Stallions at 1:12.99 and in fourth place was Cassidy Eccles of the Explorers at 1:18.42.

The Griffins' Kaitlyn Hatley won the 800 meters with a time of 2:27.25, with Marquette's Ava Certa second at 2:37.24, COR's Sarah McKowan was third at 2:37.72, Meyer was fourth at 2:46.68 and fifth place went to the Minutemaids' Lillian Burris at 2:46.96. Elena Rybak of McGivney won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:13.59, with second place going to the Explorers' Katie Johnson at 6:07.55, Rylee Brammeier of the Silver Stallions was third at 6:35.10 and fourth place went to Burris at 7:38.29. Cummins won the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:16.47, with McKowan second at 13:12.11, Brammeier was third at 13:50.33 and Paige Rister of Marquette was fourth at 14:23.16.

Simons won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.34 seconds, with Wilkinson second at 19.83 seconds and third place went to COR's Emeline Rincker at 21.35 seconds. In the 300 meter hurdles, Hentrich and Simons were one-two, with Hentrich winning at 52.89 seconds, Simons second at 54.02 seconds, Wilkinson was third at 58.00 seconds and Rincker was fourth at 1:01.98.

The 4x100 meter relay was won by McGivney, with a time of 56.83 seconds, with Marquette second at 58.80 seconds and Metro-East was third at 1:01.12. In the 4x200 meters, the Griffins won with a time of 2:02.41, with Marquette second at 2:09.16 and the Knights were third at 2:17.90. McGivney took the 4x400 meter relay at 4:28.46, with Marquette second at 5:07.52, and in the 4x800 meter relay, the Griffins got the sweep of the relays at 10:35.59, while the Explorers came in third at 12:02.32.

In the field events, Gilbertson won the shot put with a throw of 10.15 meters, with Madisyen Nolbe of the Silver Stallions second at 6.94 meters, Morgan Koch of the Knights was third at 6.73 meters, fourth place went to Sophia Windorff of McGivney with a throw of 6.27 meters and Metro-East's Kathren Wright was fifth at 6/17 meters. The discus throw was won by Wright, who had a throw of 17.20 meters, with Windorff second at 17.06 meters, Nolbe was third at 16.94 meters and Koch was fourth at 15.32 meters.

Range took the high jump, going over at 1.52 meters, with the Explorers' Grace Sechrest second at 1.47 meters. The long jump was won by Hentrich, who went 4.98 meters, with Sechrest second at 4.66 meters, third place went to Range, who went 4.21 meters, Claire Sherfy of Metro-East came in fourth with a leap of 4.09 meters and Wright was fifth at 3.20 meters. The triple jump was won by Sechrest at 9.07 meters, with the Griffins' Caroline Rakers second at 8.26 meters and teammate Isabella Harris was third at 7.92 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

