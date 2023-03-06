McGivney Girls Dominate Gateway Metro All Conference Teams - Area Student Athletes From Marquette, MEL, Maryville Christian Make Lists
GLEN CARBON - The Gateway Metro Conference, made up of six teams, Father McGivney, Marquette Catholic, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Metro-East Lutheran, Maryville Christian, and Bunker Hill, released its All-Conference teams and honorable mentions Monday morning.
The Griffins dominated the girls side, while it was a little more even for the boys.
Sami Oller, Mary Harkins, and Alexis Bond all earned All-Conference while Claire Stanhaus and Julia Stone earned Honorable Mentions.
Marquette's Haley Rodgers earned All-Conference while teammate Allie Weiner was an Honorable Mention.
Maryville Christian's Libby Penn made the All-Conference team while teammates Kerstin Howell and Hayley Smith earned Honorable Mentions.
On the boys side, Marquette's Braden Kline and Parker Macias both made the All-Conference team while teammate Kendall Lavender was an Honorable Mention.
McGivney's Jacob Huber is All-Conference and teammate Jackson Rodgers is an Honorable Mention.
Metro-East Lutheran's Thijison Heard and Kaleb Williams were both Honorable Mentions.
Dawson Hendrick of Maryville Christian was A Conference and teammate Isaac Ballard was an Honorable Mention.
Finally, Bunker Hill's Grant Burch made the All-Conference team.
