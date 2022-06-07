FRIDAY, JUNE 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

REGULAR SEASON

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: In a final regular season game played at Busch Stadium, McGivney scored twice in the second inning, had single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings and scored four times in the fifth, while EAWR scored once in the seventh as the Griffins won the regular-season finale for both schools.

Reilly Sutberry had two hits and a RBI for McGivney, while Justin Terhaar and two hits, Gerold Myatt had a hit and drove home two runs, David Carroll, Caleb Conrad and Darren Luchetti each had a hit and RBI, Dane Keeven, Ryker Keller, Gabe Smith and Nathan Terhaar each had a hit and Sam Chouinard also drove in a run.

Joe Chouinard, Clayton Hopfinger and Luchetti each struck out three while on the mound, while Keller fanned two and Cameron Kraus struck out one.

The Griffins conclude their season 32-5, while the Oilers end with a record of 5-23.

Prior to the East Alton-Wood River game, these were the Griffins' final stats. They had four great arms in the pitching rotation with junior Jackson Rodgers as their ace. Also throwing really well were juniors Gabe Smith and Daniel Gierer with a combined 117 strikeouts and 13-1 record. The only pitcher they lose, one of only four graduating seniors, is Clayton Hopfinger. He boasted the best ERA on the team at 1.33 and picked up 66 K’s with an 8-0 record.

Gierer was also one of the best hitters on the team with the best batting average of .460. He finished the season with 52 hits and 36 RBI’s. Arguably the most clutch hitter though was Rodgers. He had a .876 slugging percentage with 48 hits and 45 RBI’s. Eight of the hits were home runs which leads the team. He also led the team in runs with 56.

Also hitting .300 or above were Nicholas Franklin, Jacob McKee, AJ Sutberry, and Nathan Terhaar.

The entire team knew how to swing the bat as they usually piled runs on their opponents.

As said earlier, The Griffins are only losing four seniors with the other three being Thomas Hyten, Cameron Krause, and Darren Luchetti. The majority of their team will be returning next season with the expectation of a regional championship at least.

The Griffins' Gierer returns and should have incredible potential for 2023 both at the plate and on the mound.

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A SEMIFINALS

In the IHSA Class 1A semifinals at Dozer Park in Peoria, Mt. Sterling Brown County defeated Ottawa Marquette Catholic 2-1 and Louisville North Clay won over LeRoy 15-2.

In the Class 2A semifinals, also at Dozer Park, Richmond-Burton won over Maroa-Forsyth 2-1, while Joliet Catholic Academy defeated Columbia 4-1 to advance to the final.

In Class 1A, Brown County takes on North Clay in the final, starting at 11:30 a.m., while Ottawa Marquette and LeRoy play in the third and fourth place game at 9 a.m. The Class 2A final pits Richmond-Burton against Joliet Catholic, with the first pitch coming at 5:30 p.m., while Maroa-Forsyth meets Columbia in the third and fourth place game, which starts at 3 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA PLAYOFFS

In the quarterfinals of the IHSA state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East eliminated O'Fallon 25-17, 25-23 to advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

In the other three quarterfinal matches, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West won over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 25-19, 25-15, it was Libertyville defeating Oak Park-River Forest 17-25, 25-23, 25-15 and Downers Grove South eliminating Winnetka New Trier 20-25, 25-22, 25-21.

In Saturday's semifinals, Glenbard West takes on Libertyville at 10 a.m. and Lincoln-Way East meeting Downers South at 11 a.m. The third and fourth place match will be played at 4 p.m., while the semifinal winners meet for the state championship at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A AND 3A SEMIFINALS

In the Class 2A semifinals at North Central College in Naperville, Triad defeated Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 3-1 after extra time and Lisle Benet Academy Catholic defeated Deerfield 3-2 to advance to the final.

In the Class 3A semifinals, also at North Central, Barrington defeated Evanston 2-0 and Aurora Metea Valley won over New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 2-0.

In the Class 2A final, the Knights will defend their 2021 state championship against Benet, with the kickoff coming at 1 p.m., with Fenwick and Deerfield meeting in the third and fourth place match at 11 a.m. The Class 3A final will be Barrington against Metea Valley at 7 p.m., with the third and fourth place match between Evanston and Lincoln-Way Central kicking off at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT CENTRALIA

HIGHLAND 4 MARION 3 (9 INNINGS): Alli Koerkenmeier's RBI fielder's choice grounder to short scored Emma Strubinger, who had tripled, when she slid under the tag to allow Highland to take a 4-3, nine inning win in the IHSA Class 3A sectional final at Centralia's Rotary Park.

The game was a tight pitcher's dual until the seventh, when Maddie Trauernicht's two RBI double put the Bulldogs up 2-0. The Wildcats countered with a bases loaded double that scored two to tie the game, but Koerkenmeier's throw to the plate was in time to throw the potential game-winning runner out.

Maggie Grohmeier singled home Sophie Parkerson in the eighth to put Highland back on top 3-2, but again, Marion tied the game when a force play at the plate with one out failed when the umpire ruled the catcher wasn't on the plate. Sophia Donoho pitched the Bulldogs out of trouble with a fly out and ground out to keep the game tied, setting up Koerkenmeier's heroics.

Donoho went all the way inside the circle, striking out five while allowing only one walk.

The Bulldogs are now 22-9 and advance to their second consecutive super-sectional game Monday at Milliken University's Workman Family Softball Field against Mahomet-Seymour, who won the Mt. Zion sectional over Chatham Glenwood 5-4 in eight innings, in a 4:30 p.m. start. The Wildcats were eliminated with a 28-9 record.

In the Class 1A semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, Glasford Illini Bluffs won over Newark 8-3, while Casey-Westfield defeated Forreston 4-0. In the Class 2A semifinals, also at the Louisville Slugger Complex, Taylor Ridge Rockridge got past Pontiac 5-3, while Freeburg shut out Tolono Unity 9-0.

In the Class 1A final IB meets Casey-Westfield at 11:30 a.m, with Newark meeting Forreston in the third and fourth place game at 9 a.m. The Class 2A final pits Freeburg against Rockridge at 3:30 p.m, while Pontiac and Unity meet in the third and fourth place game at 1 p.m.

More like this: