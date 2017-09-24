GLEN CARBON – McGivney Catholic celebrated the end of its Homecoming week in style Saturday morning.

The Griffins got all of its goals from senior Eli Skubish, one of the area's top soccer scorers, in a 3-0 win over Murphysboro at McGivney's field to go to 9-7 on the season.

“It was a great day all around,” said Griffin coach Tim Vance. “The starters played well, guys off the bench played well – I can't say enough about our support from the school, the administration, the different programs that came out – dance, band, everything.

“We had a great performance all around; guys did their jobs, they did what was asked of them, the executed the game plan and Eli Skubish finishes his three chances and walked away with a hat trick.”

Having a scorer like Skubish on his team helps the Griffins, Vance feels. “It's nice to have him,” Vance said. “When he's playing well, guys around him are playing well – it brings everyone's game up as well as the confidence level.”

Homecoming week at McGivney was a great week for the school, Vance thought. “It's been a great week full of different activities and different events,” Vance said, “and we're going to cap it off with a dance tonight.”

Skubish opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he got a shot into the back of the Red Devil goal off an assist from D.J. Villhard, the scored again three minutes later when he accepted a feed from Kolton Klette and beat the Murphysboro goalkeeper to extend the lead to 2-0. Things remained steady from that point until Skubish finished off the hat trick with a goal from an assist from Jackson Poshadley in the 57th minute.

Poshadley got the clean sheet for the Griffins on the day.

“It was a great week” for the school, Vance said. “We'll try to keep the positive energy moving forward for the (IHSA Class 1A) playoffs.”

McGivney next takes on Marquette Catholic at home, with the match commencing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before the Griffins take on Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Edwardsville.

