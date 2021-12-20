GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic senior Charlize Luehmann is a winner on and off the court.

The McGivney power forward was recently a school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance. Luehmann is also a Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC, Female Athlete Of The Month For McGivney Catholic High School.

Luehmann has been a starter since her freshman year for head coach Jeff Oller, the McGivney girls head coach. She has earned top all-conference honors and is a player that causes difficulties for her opponents each game with her offensive, defensive, and rebounding talents.

In a previous interview, she thanked her parents, her brother, and grandparents for being her biggest supporters, coming to all her games. She also thanked her coaches and teammates and said she wouldn’t be where she is today without them.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating

with the class of 2022, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the

Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy

Trust and Acceptance Insurance.

Charlize said she was really honored to be picked a school winner in the Heisman program.

“It just shows all hard work I have put in is being recognized,” she said. “I am really excited about our season this year. Last year was cut short because of COVID-19. It looks like this year we are playing all our games. I am very pleased with my Heisman High School Scholarship school selection.”

Charlize was a Griffins’ volleyball player and is a member of the National Honor Society and has competed on the math team. She is also very artistic and enjoys painting and drawing in her spare time. She hopes to play basketball in college and also plans a major in either aerospace or mechanical engineering.

