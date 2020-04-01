ALTON - Main Street of Alton Executive Director Sara McGibany announced today in lieu of the Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up (which had been scheduled for 4/25), community members are invited to participate in the #RiverbendTrashTagChallenge.

"While we are all taking precautions to stay healthy, we can help keep the earth healthy as well," McGibany said. "Sunshine and fresh air are exactly what everyone needs during the shelter-in-place order, so grab your bags and gloves and head outside to pick up some litter!

"This year is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day: let's celebrate that and keep the ball rolling with a Riverbend Trash Tag Challenge throughout April. The person who fills the most bags by the end of the month will win a $100 gift card to any Downtown Alton restaurant courtesy of Alton Main Street, and a $100 cash prize donated by Alderwoman Tammy Smith-Williams. Make sure to use the hashtag #RiverbendTrashTagChallenge with a photo of your bags and post a running total on Facebook or Instagram to be eligible to win!

"Take a walk around your neighborhood, along your favorite route through nature, or at a littered area around town and pick up any trash you see along the way. Simply throw your bags away in your own bins once you're done. Post your before and after photos and tag a friend to do the same."

McGibany offered these tips for safety and a great experience for the trash challenge:

Bring one bag for trash and another for recyclables.

Don’t pick up broken glass or any other hazardous material you may find.

Wear bright colored clothing so you are noticed by passing traffic.

Bring a water bottle, put on sunscreen and wear a hat and closed-toed shoes.

Have fun!

If you would like to interact with others who are participating, search for the Facebook group: RiverbendTrashTagChallenge and post your photos with #RiverbendTrashTagChallenge.

Organizing partners include Alton Main Street, The Sierra Club, and The Nature Institute.

