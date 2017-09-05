EDWARDSVILLE - Steve J. McGauley, 46, of 110 Hillcrest Drive in Glen Carbon, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with two felony counts of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Glen Carbon and Maryville City Police Departments, responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to McGauley's home, for a 911 call of shots fired, the Sheriff's Office said.

The responding officers met with multiple subjects at the home, and located an unresponsive 43-year-old white male, in the backyard, who had been shot multiple times. The shooting victim was identified as: Steven W. Flack, 43, of Belleville.

Flack was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment, but subsequently died as a result of being shot.

The investigation revealed that Steven Flack was spending the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. McGauley, as a guest in their home. On Sunday evening, Mr. McGauley reportedly battered Mrs. McGauley, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Flack confronted Mr. McGauley about his actions. The verbal confrontation escalated to physical altercation between the two men. At the conclusion of the altercation McGauley retrieved a firearm and shot Flack multiple times without lawful justification."

McGauley was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was held pending further investigations and a case review by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by The Honorable Judge Neal Schroeder, who ordered McGauley to be held without bail.

