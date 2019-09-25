MADISON, Ill. – Parker McEachern earned his first career top-10 finish as play concluded at SIUE's home tournament, the Derek Dolenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Links.

McEachern shot a final round 66, tying for the lowest round of the day. It also is tied for the third-lowest round in school history. McEachern finished at even-par 213 and tied for eighth, playing as one of SIUE's individuals.

To other SIUE golfers finished among the top 25. Albert Nilsson finished 12th at 214 (+1). Brooks Jungbluth, also playing as an individual, tied for 21st at 217.

Tanner Collins tied for 41st at 223. Presley Mackelburg tied for 55th with a 226. Anthony Ruthey, also playing as an individual, tied for 64th with a 230. Luke Ludwig tied for 76th at 232. Connor Neighbors, the Cougars' final individual, finished 90th at 237. Peder Lehmann Brunnsjö finished 98th at 249.

Drake's Tim Lim finished at 209 (-4) and earned medalist honors after prevailing in a three-way playoff on hole No. 18. Jake Vincent of Southern Utah and Belmont's Evan Davis also finished at 209.

UT Martin took the team title with an even-par 852. The Shyhawks finished six strokes better than Tennessee Tech. Belmont was third at 868 (+16).

SIUE tied for 14th at 894.

The Cougars return to the course Oct. 7-8 at the Marks Simpson Invitational hosted by Colorado.

