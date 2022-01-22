ALTON - McDonald’s officials made an announcement Friday via a sign in front of the old location at 717 East Broadway in Alton that many have been waiting for with some simple words: “Construction Starts In Mid-March.”

Elizabeth, one of the managers at the location, is now at the McDonald’s restaurant on Homer Adams Parkway and will return to Broadway when it reopens.

She said that she and the other employees who work at the Broadway restaurant couldn’t be more excited and confirmed she heard the great news on Friday.

“All the customers I see now from here who knows I am from there is so excited,” she said. “We are ready to have our store back on Broadway. It went up on the reader board yesterday (Friday)."

McDonald’s on Broadway was destroyed in an early morning fire on June 18, 2021. The Bold family owns the McDonald’s restaurant and have always been exceptional community citizens. The McDonald’s employees from the Broadway location were moved to other McDonald’s restaurants while the insurance discussions occurred and the plan to rebuild was devised. This once again shows the Bold family’s commitment to their employees and their families.

Elizabeth said she and the other McDonald’s can’t wait to serve customers again on Broadway and said there has been a big void there without it over the past months.Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

