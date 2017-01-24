EDWARDSVILLE - Kerry McCracken, 58, is a man remembered in many ways, but one was his connection with students at Lewis and Clark Community College where he was an instructor in the communications department.

McCracken taught courses in the Lewis and Clark Community College radio broadcasting program from August, 1991 to December, 1999.

McCracken died recently, but is recalled vividly by Kent Scheffel, Vice President, Enrollment Services at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“Kerry was excellent at connecting with students,” Scheffel said. “He took a genuine interest in their lives, and students appreciated his concern. Kerry would talk with a student and learn what factors motivated the student, and then use those factors to build the student’s interest in the course.”

Scheffel also added that McCracken had a sincere love for audio production.

“His passion and excitement for the subject was obvious,” Scheffel said. “Students could see the satisfaction he found in creating and producing audio pieces, and his enthusiasm was passed on to his students.”

One student, Angela, said McCracken was just a very amazing professor.

“His teaching style was funny, informative, and he made you want to learn more and just to hear his lectures,” she said.

McCracken was also a manager and mechanic for several bowling alleys in the area, but is most known for his radio broadcasting work.

The family requested memorial gifts to the National Kidney Foundation or Heartland Hospice in memory of McCracken. Condolences can be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

