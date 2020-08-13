SEE MAYOR VIDEO:

GODFREY - East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick are asking residents and businesses to follow mandatory Illinois Public Health guidelines on wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godfrey Mayor McCormick, a Republican, and East Alton Mayor Silkwood, a Democrat, are doing their part to get residents to wear their masks. With the help of the Riverbend Growth Association, Silkwood and McCormick created a light-hearted but serious video about the importance of “masking up” to help preserve local businesses.

Riverbend Growth Association President John Keller said McCormick, Silkwood, and the other area mayors came up with the video idea at dinner and he thought it was brilliant.

“We came out with our Shop Safely and Shop Local, concept, then McCormick met us for dinner and came up with the idea of creating the video to send a message about the importance of wearing masks in businesses is for our economy,” Keller said. “The purpose of wearing masks is the safety of area residents, but also so we won’t be forced back into Phase 3 of the Recovery Plan. Joe and Mike have been friends for over 30 years. It was jovial, but yet asking people to please help out by masking up.”

McCormick and Silkwood said in the video that politically they may disagree, but they do not disagree about the health and wellness of Riverbend residents and businesses.

The two as mentioned in the video did the shoot representing in their minds all the area mayors, shown at the end of the video.

“If you are a business owner mask up and have your staff do the same,” McCormick said.

Silkwood encouraged all residents visiting businesses, to mask up and social distance.

