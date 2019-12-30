Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

JERSEYVILLE - Justyce Anthony led Alton with 15 points, while Germayia Wallace scored 6 points but it wasn’t good enough to for Alton to but away McCluer North Jersey Holiday Tournament on Friday. Alton lost 57-34.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton never held the lead and was down 11-4 after the first quarter, but McCluer North pulled to 30-15 lead at the half. After the third quarter, McCluer extended the lead to 41-24. McCluer outscored Alton in the fourth quarter of 16-10 to win.

Kierra Sutton led McCluer North with 17 points.

More like this:

Thursday, Dec. 19, Sports Roundup: Granite City Posts Girls Win, Jersey, Cahokia Boys Nab Victory
Dec 20, 2024
Brown Leads With 16 Points, Heard Adds 11, Knights Eliminate Mt. Olive 65-18 In Regional Contest
Feb 25, 2025
Albrecht Leads Three Players In Double Figures With 22 Points, Greenfield Ends Metro-East’s Season With 59-53 Win In Sectional Final  
Mar 8, 2025
Bishop Scores 17 Points, Heard Adds 14, Metro-East Lutheran Boys Go To Sweet Sixteen With 59-40 Win Over Brown County  
Mar 6, 2025
Explorers Get Out to 20-0 Lead, Hold Off Oilers In Regional Quarterfinal
Feb 24, 2025

 