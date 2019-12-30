McCluer North Girls was to Tough for Alton and Wins 57-34
JERSEYVILLE - Justyce Anthony led Alton with 15 points, while Germayia Wallace scored 6 points but it wasn’t good enough to for Alton to but away McCluer North Jersey Holiday Tournament on Friday. Alton lost 57-34.
Alton never held the lead and was down 11-4 after the first quarter, but McCluer North pulled to 30-15 lead at the half. After the third quarter, McCluer extended the lead to 41-24. McCluer outscored Alton in the fourth quarter of 16-10 to win.
Kierra Sutton led McCluer North with 17 points.
