JERSEYVILLE - Justyce Anthony led Alton with 15 points, while Germayia Wallace scored 6 points but it wasn’t good enough to for Alton to but away McCluer North Jersey Holiday Tournament on Friday. Alton lost 57-34.

Alton never held the lead and was down 11-4 after the first quarter, but McCluer North pulled to 30-15 lead at the half. After the third quarter, McCluer extended the lead to 41-24. McCluer outscored Alton in the fourth quarter of 16-10 to win.

Kierra Sutton led McCluer North with 17 points.

