CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The SIUE track and field team completed day two action at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, with SIUE's Conor McCarthy placing second in the men's long jump.

McCarthy took second in the long jump with a mark of 23-6.75. Also in the long jump, SIUE's Logan Webb placed fifth and DeVonte Tincher finished eighth.

The men's high jump saw SIUE's Justin White place fourth (6-5.5) and Ethan Poston place seventh (6-3.5).

In the women's 800m preliminary's, Jalea Paslay won her section with a six-second personal record time of 2:12.84, which is fifth fastest all-time for SIUE. Also in the women's 800m, Jaylyn Scales ran a two second PR (2:27.86).

Nichyria Byrd placed sixth in the women's long jump with a mark of 18-11.75.

SIUE's Matt O'Connor (1:54.37) and Joe Stone (1:55.43) both qualified for the finals in the men's 800m.

In the men's 3000m steeple, SIUE's Ben Scamihorn placed sixth with a time of 9:12.24. Kassidy Dexheimer placed third in the women's 3000m steeple (10:58.67).

The men's discus saw SIUE's Austin Lynch and John Barnes take fourth and fifth respectively.

During Day one action, SIUE's John Barnes earned four points for the Cougars with a fifth place finish (164-6) in the men's hammer throw.

In the women's hammer throw, Rachyl Anderson placed ninth (153-2) for the Cougars.

Day three of the OVC Championships is set to get underway Saturday morning at the Abe Stuber Track Complex on the campus of Southeast Missouri.

