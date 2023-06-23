JERSEYVILLE - McCarry’s Dairyland, an ice cream shop and Jerseyville staple which has been owned by the McCarry family for over four decades, announced Friday they will be reopening next week under new ownership.

McCarry's announced on their Facebook page that they will still be open during their regular hours this weekend, but will be closed on Monday and Tuesday of next week before reopening on Wednesday under new ownership.

“This was a difficult decision for our family to make but we feel it is the right time following the passing of our dad,” they announced. “We want to give a huge, heartfelt thank you to all of the community.”

Gregory “Sammy” McCarry, who co-founded McCarry’s Dairyland 43 years ago, retired in 2014 before his passing in December of 2022.

“This town has been so supportive of our business since day one and it was our dad's dream. We cannot thank you all enough. It is bittersweet to be leaving the business we grew up in, but felt it was time.”

They asked the Jerseyville community to “continue to support the new local family who will be taking over,” adding “They will definitely continue the legacy our dad built.” Further details on the new owners were not yet available at the time of this writing.

“Also, you will still be seeing the same smiling faces as our staff will be staying on. We hope the transition is smooth and you will continue to get your favorite, local sweet treats.

“Again, from the McCarry family, thank you so very much for all of your love and support over the last 43 years. It has always been our pleasure to serve you.”

For more information and updates on McCarry’s Dairyland, visit their Facebook page.

