EDWARDSVILLE - Kyra McCandless of Lexington, Mass., who went into the tournament as the second seed, won the Open Singles championship, while Emily Kantrovitz of St, Louis and Abigail Thurmer of Chesterfield, Mo. won the open doubles and St. Louis veteran player Laurie Burke won the 18-and-over singles crown at the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament, held over the weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In the open singles quarterfinals, in an all-Edwardsville match, top-seeded Chloe Koons won over Sophie Byron 6-0, 6-0, while Thurmer won over Alyssa Wise of Edwardsville 6-2, 6-0, Nawal Cheema of O'Fallon, Mo. eliminated Katie Woods of Edwardsville 6-0, 6-0 and McCandless won over Paisley Struewing of Belleville 6-0, 6-0. The semifinal matches saw Koons defeat Thurmer 6-0, 6-2 and McCandless win over Cheema 6-0, 6-2 and In the final McCandless defeated Koons 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-2.

In the open doubles semifinals, Kantrovitz and Thurmer defeated Wise and Byron 6-1, 6-3 and Hannah and Morgan Colbert of Glen Carbon eliminated Zoe Byron of Edwardsville and Woods 6-0, 6-1. In the final, Kantrovitz and Thurmer won over the Colberts 6-1, 6-2.

In the 18-and-over singles, which was played in a round robin format, Burke went 2-0 to win the championship, winning over Veda Kommieni of Edwardsville 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-1 and then defeated Laura Moore of Godfrey 6-4, 6-4. Moore finished second at 1-1 and Kommieni was third at 0-2.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

