ALTON - Mike McBrien, a long-time head and assistant coach in St. Louis volleyball, was hired as the new head coach of the girls' volleyball team at Alton High School, which was announced in a press release on Wednesday.

McBrien succeeds Dan Carter, who was in his second stint as Redbirds' head coach for three seasons before stepping down after the 2022 season, which saw Alton go 13-20-1 and graduate two seniors - Reese Plont and Payton Olney - and will be returning a good mix of juniors and seniors-to-be for the 2023 season.

McBrien is a graduate of Edwardsville High School and also holds degrees from both St. Louis Christian College in Florissant, Mo,. and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

Article continues after sponsor message

He has head coaching experience with Lincoln College and had been an assistant coach for the boys' team at The Whitfield School in west St. Louis County, which went 25-7-2 this past season. losing to Webster Groves in five sets in a Missouri district final.

McBrien has also been an assistant with the 12 St. Louis Volleyball Club, East Alton-Wood River High School, Lindenwood-Belleville University and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. He and his family currently live in Alton and is also a child welfare case manager for One Hope United in Alton, a child and family services organization.

The Redbirds' Southwestern Conference schedule is set to begin Aug. 29 at Belleville East, with the first home conference match scheduled for Sep. 5 at the Redbirds Nest against East St. Louis.

More like this: