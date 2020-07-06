TROY - Cullen McBride pitched a complete game, giving up only two hits over five innings, and Gage Booten had the only hit on the afternoon as Alton Post 126 and Troy finished in a 0-0 tie in an COVID-19 league baseball game played Sunday afternoon at Tri-Township Park in Troy.

The game was called in the top of the sixth with an Alton runner on first and one out when a thunderstorm suddenly popped up, bringing heavy rain and making the field unplayable.

It was the third game in a row that Alton had their game being affected by rain, with doubleheaders against both Manchester, Mo. and Maryland Heights, Mo. being rained out. On Sunday, Troy pitching threw the Legionnaires off-balance.

"Troy threw a righthander, he kept us off-balance, and that was the story," said Alton manager Doug Booten.

Booten also felt that a pair of rainouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Alton losing doubleheaders against both Manchester, Mo., and Maryland Heights, Mo., worked against his club.

"I think it was more of a product of not being on the field for a week," Booten said. "It didn't hurt our pitching, but it hurt our bats."

McBride pitched well for Alton, only allowing two hits while striking out two and not allowing a walk. He threw 36 strikes in his 47 pitches in five innings.

"Cullen looked great," Booten said. "He allowed two soft hits in the first inning, and retired 13 batters in a row. A very good effort."

Gage Booten had the only hit of the day for Alton, while Legionnaire batters drew four walks on the day. Alton ended up leaving four runners on base, while Troy only stranded one.

"Again, it came down to the lack of offense, and that's where the rainouts really hurt us," Booten said.

The Legionnaires come right back on Monday with a doubleheader at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park against District 22 rival Highland, with the first game starting at 6 p.m., then play at Jerseyville Wednesday night, with the first pitch coming at 6 p.m.

