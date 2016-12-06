SIUE (4-4) vs.

Stetson (4-6)

Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

OPENING TIP

SIUE now has four nonconference Division I wins. That is the most Division I nonconference wins, eclipsing the three by last year's team.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 10-26 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

SIUE snapped a two-game winning streak with an 83-60 loss at No. 10 Indiana Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. SIUE opened the scoring with a layup by Jalen Henry and a jumper from Carlos Anderson and led 4-0 after two and a half minutes. Indiana used a 7-0- run to take the lead and never relinquished. Indiana forced SIUE into nine first-half turnovers and converted those takeaways into 16 points. The Hoosiers led 43-21 at half. SIUE turned the ball over just twice in the second half, but Indiana remained relentless, running its lead to as many as 33 in the second half.

SERIES STUFF

Stetson defeated SIUE in the 1979-80 season in the only other meeting between the two schools.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Harris squared off against his former college coach Tom Crean Friday at Indiana. The Cougars' head coach played three seasons at Marquette for Crean. On Dec. 19, Harris' team will face Green Bay where his coaching career began. The Cougars will take on Harris' alma mater Marquette Dec. 21.

FRESHMAN HONORS

Ellis earned back-to-back OVC Freshman of the Week honors Nov. 21 and 28. He scored a career-high 16 points against SIU Carbondale. Last week, he averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.

