(Busch Stadium) Tonight all the smack talk will be taken to the ring as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will climb between the ropes in the fight between champions of boxing and UFC.

“Mayweather is always going to win,” laughed Jose Martinez. “I think he will win. The guy knows how to box–even though, I’m not a big fan of him, I know he’s going to win. I always went against him with Pacquiao and all those guys, but this time I’m going to say the guy is not going to lose. He’s going to wiggle around, dance around, hit one and then say I’m the champ. It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to watch that.”

“I’m guessing Mayweather,” said Kolten Wong, who is a big MMA fan. “I mean, McGregor has a chance in the first couple of rounds but if it goes beyond that, it’s going to be Mayweather.”

Randal Grichuk isn’t a big fight fan, but the magnitude of this fight has caught his attention.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mayweather,” stated Grichuk. “I think McGregor talks too much–I don’t know anything about either one, though. I could care less who wins, but if I had to pick, I’d go Mayweather…like if Dex buys it, maybe I’ll go over to his house and watch it.”

“Come over if you want,” responded Fowler from a couple lockers a way. “It’s not going to be a fight of the century, but it’s gonna be–any guy that puts $2 millon on himself, I’ve got to go with him.”

Current odds at Bovada have Mayweather at -375 to McGregor’s =275. Other books have similar odds in favor of Mayweather winning the fight.

“Mayweather’s going to win,” agreed Stephen Piscotty. “I’m not into boxing and I’ve just read stuff online, so it sounds like it’s a pretty lopsided affair. I’d like to watch it, it’d be cool.”

photo credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports