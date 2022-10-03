ALTON - The weather on Saturday in Alton was beautiful and David Goins’ Mayor’s Basketball Day at James Killion Park at Salu was simply “amazing,” he and his wife, Sheila, said.

The touching side story to the whole event is David and Sheila both met at Salu Park late in their respective childhoods. Both were basketball players and each consider the park home.

“I didn’t live that far away, and David was close to the park, too, growing up,” Sheila said.

Both said James Killion Park and especially the basketball courts, hold a special place in their hearts.

“It was an amazing day and the event was well attended and overall, I think everyone had a good time,” Mayor Goins said.

Both agreed they have done a lot inside the park to bring young and old together from Movie Nights, Juneteenth, and many other special events like this one on Saturday.

The two praised Jason Harrison and his wife, Kayla, and LaMay’s Catering for their great work once again with food, and they were an event sponsor. The two also saluted Tredell Jones and his group Bridging the Gap for helping organize the basketball players and also assisting with the event.

DJ Love, Stevie Love, provided music and the Alton Park and Recreation Department assisted with the event setup.

“The weather was perfect and I couldn’t have pulled it off without all the support I received,” Mayor Goins said.

More than 200 people attended and including community families, friends, along with numerous basketball players. Both male and female athletes participated in the basketball tournament and there was a Knockout Tournament at halftime. The honorary coaches were Alton Police Officers Sean Stedman and Lt. Christner.

Mayor Goins sponsored and raffled off a new basketball during the event. He posed for pictures with the winners.

“I appreciate all who attended, all who sponsored and volunteered to make the event a success,” the mayor said.

