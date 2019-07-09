BETHALTO - Bethalto’s 150th birthday celebration took a lot of work and coordination, but Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said the dedication paid off.

“It was awesome,” he said of the 150th celebration. We had a wonderful turnout for three major events on Saturday, a color run, a parade and the overall celebration. We had tremendous crowds and great feedback from the people who showed up.?"

Fireworks at Bethalto Airport concluded the event.

More than 25 artisans and craftspeople sold their handmade items and food vendors helped satisfy people’s hunger desires on the day. The Bethalto Fire Department also cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for the event. The Zydeco Crawdaddys Band, Rivertown Sound Barbershop Quartet and the Gibson Girls all performed.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

