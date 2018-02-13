ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker recognized the importance of Alton being named as one of the top five cities in the Small Business Revolution reality TV program and also encouraged residents to vote to help Alton in the contest.

"From thousands of nominations, the City of Alton has been named as one of the top five cities for a reality TV program, Small Business Revolution – Main Street, Walker said. "After being named as one of the top 10 cities in December, Alton residents and neighboring cities anxiously awaited this day with hope that it would make it into the top five. The selection as a finalist encapsulates the growing momentum resulting from the continued revitalization of downtown Alton.

“Thank you to all the small business owners who get up early and get home late and who have invested in our community. “This is a great day for the City of Alton and the Riverbend region.”

Small Business Revolution was started by Minneapolis-based company, Deluxe Corporation, approximately 100 years ago by showcasing small business success stories across the country through photographs and videos.

Alton joins four other small towns in a national vote. In order to help Alton win the grand prize of $500,000, Walker encouraged people go to www.smallbusinessrevolution.org and submit your vote. You can vote once a day per unique email address during the eight (8) day voting period.

"We humbly encourage all residents and our business community to be part of the revolution!," Walker said.

