ALTON - Smoothie King is projected to be open for business in Alton at 317 Homer Adams Parkway, Suite L, Alton, by mid-September, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Wednesday.

The new Smoothie King will be located between Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Firehouse Subs.

Smoothie King was started in 1973 when founder Steve Kuhnau experimented mixing real fruit, nutrients, and proteins in a blender at home. In 1989, Smoothie King became the first smoothie franchise in the United States. In July 2012, Smoothie King co-founders Steve and Cindy Kuhnau sold controlling interest of the Louisiana-based company to SK USA, Inc., headed by CEO Wan Kim, a successful franchisee with more than 100 stores throughout South Korea.

Mayor Walker said Smoothie King coming to Alton is a big deal.

“This follows some other type of big retailers like Ross, Maurices and Shogun Steakhouse that have chosen Alton. This bodes well for the community. Most communities struggle to get something like this. Smoothie King will definitely be a hit in Alton.”

