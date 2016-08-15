GRANITE CITY - Mayor Brant Walker joined U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer and Justine Petersen Founder and CEO Robert Boyle for the relaunch of the Hardest Hit Fund (HHF) program.

The Hardest Hit Fund is a federal program that was established in February of 2010 to provide targeted aid to families in states hit hard by the economic and housing market downturn.

The discussion shared information on how struggling homeowners can take advantage of this federal program. HHF, which re-opened to homeowners in Illinois this month, provides mortgage assistance to families struggling to make mortgage payments due to loss of income.

Ms. Sandra Redden, an Alton resident, benefited of the Hardest Hit Fund.

“Programs like this allow people, who experience a hardship, the chance to get back on their feet without the worry of losing their home. Home ownership is an American Dream and the Hardest Hit Fund program continues to help people achieve this dream,” said Mayor Brant Walker.

The event was held at the Justine Petersen Housing and Reinvestment Corporation at 1324 Niedringhaus Ave in Granite City.

