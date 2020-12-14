ALTON - When I kicked off my campaign for Mayor nearly eight years ago, I said “even with the challenges we face, this is still a great city with great potential; a city whose best days, I firmly believe, lie ahead.

I believed those words then, and I believe them even more today.

During my administration, we have made immense progress, and we have built a safer, stronger, and more prosperous city.

Even with all of the progress we have made, our work is far from complete. We have faced down historic floods, and we are in the midst of a once in a century pandemic that is again testing our resolve. But working together, we will ensure continued growth and opportunity for each and every citizen of Alton.

That is why today, I am announcing my candidacy for re-election as Mayor.

Our streets speak with the history of Lincoln and Lovejoy and we must continue to build on that history by charting a course that continues Alton’s revitalization. As with my previous campaigns, this campaign will be about the future of our city.

We have an important choice to make next April; a choice between reversing the progress we have made or the chance to continue to build on that progress and take Alton to new heights.

But there will be plenty of time for campaigns and politics in the coming months. For now, I remain laser focused on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and working with residents and business owners to protect our health and economy. I have no doubt that we will emerge from this latest challenge stronger and more vibrant than ever.

If there is one thing I have learned since becoming Mayor that is; do not bet against the people of Alton! We always come together. We always rally. And we always succeed.

Please continue to follow CDC guidelines, social distance, wear your mask – thank you and be safe.

Tested Leadership. Trusted Results.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and recreational opportunities have been a priority of Mayor Brant Walker since he took office. Under his leadership, the City of Alton has made more than $3 million in grant funded improvements to city parks, including a new turf field and concession stand at Gordon Moore Park, a new playground at Rock Springs Park, and new basketball courts and sidewalks at Killion Park. The City has also brought nationally known musical acts and events such as the Alton Food Truck Festival and Alton Expo to our riverfront, generating more than $3 million in economic impact.

Infrastructure

Upon taking office, Mayor Walker’s administration invested in much needed new equipment for the Public Works Department that has resulted in overdue infrastructure improvements, including the overlay of portions of Broadway, State, Washington, College, Woodcrest, Brown, and various other streets. The City has also implemented a plan to upgrade city facilities and sidewalks to meet the requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Further, the City has invested in new procedures to fight historic flooding and protect our downtown.

Public Safety

Mayor Walker has worked tirelessly to ensure that Alton is a safe place to live, work, and do business. Under his direction, the Alton Police Department implemented community-based policing policies that have fostered increased cooperation and stronger relationships between the department and the public. Mayor Walker also worked with the City Council to implement an ambulance service operated by our Fire Department and policies that resulted in the Fire Department achieving an ISO rating of 2, which has led to decreased insurance costs for some businesses and homeowners.

Economic Development

Mayor Walker’s administration expanded an innovative Business Retention Program in which city officials meet with business owners to identify what they like about doing business in Alton, what they don’t like about doing business in Alton, and how we can work together to move the city forward and build a stronger local economy. The City of Alton has also issued more than 200 new business licenses and has experienced more than $56 million in new capital investment by local businesses during Mayor Walker’s time in office.

Quality of Life

During Mayor Walker’s administration, Alton has been nationally recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The Travel Channel named Alton as one of the top 50 “Charming Small Towns in America,” Forbes Magazine named Alton as one of the “best places to retire in Illinois,” the AARP named Alton as one of the “Top 10 Places to Live” in Illinois for seniors. The City of Alton also won season three of Deluxe’s “Small Business Revolution.”

Fiscal Responsibility

Under Mayor Walker’s leadership, Alton finally began to address its unfunded pension liabilities that were devastating the City’s budget and preventing investment in critically needed capital improvements. The City of Alton has maintained a balanced budget during each year of the Walker Administration, often ending each fiscal year with a small surplus that has been re-invested in public safety, infrastructure, and our parks. Mayor Walker has also held the line on taxes, freezing the City’s tax levy since 2017.

