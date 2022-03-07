ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, March 10, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and World Wide Technology Chairman and Founder Dave Steward will host a tech summit for fellow Black mayors at the company’s headquarters. Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom will also present to participants an overview of public safety strategies in St. Louis, including the city’s alternative response models, after the city saw a decrease in homicides between 2020 and 2021 of more than 25 percent.

“Putting St. Louis back on the map means building relationships with other cities and leaders to learn from each other,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I’m thrilled to host the first in a series of mayoral summits across the country right here in St. Louis at the largest Black-owned business in the U.S, World Wide Technology.”

Participants include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr; Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin; East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome; Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed; Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett; and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. The summit will unite leaders to work towards solutions to common problems as well as build ties between Black leaders in both the public and private sectors.

“We are honored and excited to host the mayoral leaders in our city,” said David Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology. “We look forward to sharing ideas and exploring technology solutions to some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing our great cities.”

