ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, May 10, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and World Wide Technology (WWT) Chairman and Founder Dave Steward welcomed fellow Black mayors at the company’s Global headquarters for a summit focused on tech solutions to the issues faced in every city.

Programming during the summit included a presentation by the City of St. Louis’ Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom highlighting the city’s alternative response models, after the city saw a decrease in homicides between 2020 and 2021 of more than 25 percent.

“Today’s summit brought together leaders from the public and private sectors to hold interactive workshops, share best practices, and learn from each other so we strengthen our respective cities and lift up our communities,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Founded in 1990, WWT has grown to become a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue. Based in St. Louis, WWT has approximately 8,000 employees worldwide and combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for its customers. The company has supported both commercial and public sector clients by delivering innovative ideas and solutions that accelerate mission-critical outcomes.

“We are honored to host these leaders today and participate in these discussions on driving innovation at the local level,” said Bob Ferrell, Executive Vice President, Public Sector Strategy and Diversity & Inclusion. “Having an opportunity to share ideas on today’s pressing issues like public safety, securing our critical infrastructure and economic development is a step towards identifying solutions and action plans to advance sustainable change and make a new world happen in our communities.”

Participants included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr; Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome; Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed; Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett; Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. The summit will unite leaders to work towards solutions to common problems as well as build ties between Black leaders in both the public and private sectors.

