WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined President Joe Biden, along with fellow mayors and state leaders, for a White House ceremony celebrating the president’s signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The Act, which will create millions of good-paying union jobs, is a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, modernizing our infrastructure to put our country on a path to win the economic competition for the 21st century.

“I was proud to represent St. Louis at the White House today for the signing of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “The Act is a once-in-a-generation investment, bringing $9 billion to Missouri to repair our roads and bridges, improve public transit, fix our water systems, and expand broadband internet access. We are ready to work with our state leaders and regional partners to make sure these federal dollars make the most impact.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act includes will bring $9 billion to Missouri, which includes funding for over five years:

$6.5 billion for federal-aid highway programs

$484 million for bridge replacement and repairs

$100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state

$866 million to improve water infrastructure

$674 million to improve public transportation

The Biden administration has also stressed the necessity of passing the Build Back Better Act. Mayor Jones spoke recently with Vice President Kamala Harris about the need to pass the Build Back Better Act to increase funding for community violence intervention programs and extend the Child Tax Credit, which has lifted millions of children out of poverty. She visited Flance Early Learning Center with Mayor Quinton Lucas to highlight the importance of quality, affordable child care for working families, which would see significant funding through Build Back Better.

